Football | Huhkaji’s fate was sealed late at night – this is how the last EC places are distributed

Late on Tuesday evening, it was confirmed that Finland cannot advance from the European Championship qualifying group. On March 21, there is a gigantic match ahead.

The scoundrels with three consecutive defeats, Kontasi got itself out of the competition for the next place in the EC qualifying group.

The matter was confirmed once and for all in Tuesday’s evening matches, where Denmark claimed a 2-1 away victory over San Marino, and Slovenia defeated Northern Ireland 1-0 away from home.

Thus, Finland, which is fourth in the group, can no longer reach the top two.

Therefore, Finland has no stake in the last two matches of the qualifiers against Northern Ireland and San Marino.

Last However, thanks to the results of the Nations League, Finland will be able to try to reach a place in the further qualifiers to be played next March, i.e. the playoffs of the Nations League.

At that time, within the A, B and C leagues, four-team playoffs are organized in each, which include two semi-final pairs and a final. The winner of each league claims a place in the European Championship final tournament in Germany in June.

Finland belongs to the B-league, but it is also possible that the Huuhkajat will end up in the playoff phase of the A-league.

If and when four teams are not found in the A-League that do not already claim their EC spot from the qualifiers, one team from the B-League will be drawn for the A-League playoffs.

Since the group winners of the B league cannot be promoted to the higher league, in addition to Finland, Ukraine, Iceland and possibly Norway will probably be drawn.

One of these will therefore play in the playoff stage of the A-League, which, based on the current situation, will include Croatia, the number one country of the D-League, Estonia, and either Poland or Wales.

If Finland were to enter the A-League, Poland or Wales would face each other in the semi-final stage, depending on the current situation.

However, it is more likely that Finland will play at the end of March in the playoff phase of the B-League, which, based on the current situation, would also include Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel and Ukraine.

The semifinal pairs would be Israel–Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina–Finland.

Dates are already known. The draw for the country promoted to the A-League will be held at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on November 23. That’s when Huuhkajie’s opposition to the semi-final stage will be revealed.

At the same time, it will also be drawn which winner of the semi-final pair in each league will get home advantage in the final.

The semi-final matches will be played on March 21. Then the Huuhkajat will surely play an away match, because the home advantage in the semi-finals will be given to the teams with a better ranking in the Nations League.

The qualifying finals, which decide the last places in the European Championships, will be played on March 26.

The EC final tournament starts in Germany on June 14.