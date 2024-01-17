Football | Huhkaji's ex-player negotiates with Gnistan

Gnistan has gained a lot of experience in his defense during the winter.

Former national team topper Juhani Ojala, 34, has negotiated a contract with IF Gnistan, who moved up to the Veikkausliiga, say two different sources. It is known that Ojala has ongoing negotiations with other clubs as well.

At the end of last season, Ojala played four matches in FC Honga. During his extensive career, Ojala has played in Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Russia, Scotland and Cyprus.

During his career, he has won three Finnish championships in HJK and in addition the Finnish Cup twice in HJK and once in SJK. In Huuhkaj, Ojala played 31 matches between 2011 and 2021.

Gnistan, who is making his debut in the main series, has gained a lot of experience for his team during the winter. A former national team defender and one of HJK's leading figures has moved to Gnistan Jukka Raitala35, and also last played in FC Lahti Teemu Penninkangas31.

Gnistan said on Tuesday that he signed a contract with a winger who played in the Veikkausliiga in Honga Elias Äijälän20, with.