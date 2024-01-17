Wednesday, January 17, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Huhkaji's ex-player negotiates with Gnistan

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 17, 2024
in World Europe
0
Football | Huhkaji's ex-player negotiates with Gnistan

Gnistan has gained a lot of experience in his defense during the winter.

Former national team topper Juhani Ojala, 34, has negotiated a contract with IF Gnistan, who moved up to the Veikkausliiga, say two different sources. It is known that Ojala has ongoing negotiations with other clubs as well.

At the end of last season, Ojala played four matches in FC Honga. During his extensive career, Ojala has played in Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Russia, Scotland and Cyprus.

During his career, he has won three Finnish championships in HJK and in addition the Finnish Cup twice in HJK and once in SJK. In Huuhkaj, Ojala played 31 matches between 2011 and 2021.

Gnistan, who is making his debut in the main series, has gained a lot of experience for his team during the winter. A former national team defender and one of HJK's leading figures has moved to Gnistan Jukka Raitala35, and also last played in FC Lahti Teemu Penninkangas31.

See also  ADO debut Dick Advocaat certainly does not go unnoticed: 'Better standing here than at home on the couch'

Gnistan said on Tuesday that he signed a contract with a winger who played in the Veikkausliiga in Honga Elias Äijälän20, with.

#Football #Huhkaji39s #explayer #negotiates #Gnistan

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Sinking City is back on sale, after being removed due to publishing problems

The Sinking City is back on sale, after being removed due to publishing problems

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result