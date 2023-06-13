Football | Huhkaji’s celebration of Denmark’s victory on Twitter enraged – now the national team is apologizing

Huhkajit’s Twitter account aired the win against Denmark, where Christian Eriksen was shortened to the pitch due to cardiac arrest.

Finland the national football team’s official Twitter account failed miserably on Monday. Huuhkajie’s Twitter account was celebrating the victory over Denmark in the 2021 EC final tournament, exactly two years had passed since then.

“Two years have passed since Huuhkajie’s historic European Championship match at Parken. About a match that will remain in our memories forever”, the tweet states with four pictures.

The tweet has caused quite a storm of reviews, as the match in question is remembered especially for Denmark’s star player Christian Eriksen cardiac arrest and CPR in the field.

“On a day when Christian Eriksen was dead for five minutes on the pitch in front of his family, friends and the whole world? What a time of joy, what blacks! What the hell,” Lucas Bisgaard write on Twitter.

Criticism flooded not only on Twitter but also in the Danish media. Ekstrabladet titled his article: “Finland is dismayed: Not a word about Eriksen.”

Ekstrabladet also reports on the critical comments on the Twitter account.

Huuhkajie’s Twitter account also noticed their mistake and later apologized for their tweet.

“We apologize, because our post was poorly worded. This was not our intention. The reason why the match will forever be remembered is Christian Eriksen,” the Huuhkajie Twitter account writes.