The grinning image of the Olympic stadium's grass threatened the players' feet.

Finland–Estonia 2–1

Screamers an attempt to wash his face after the European Championship play-off brought only a 2-1 win and bad news with a quarter to go Matti Peltola had to leave the field. Peltola had made up for the break as agreed Kairinen too and now may have to return to his club team DC United with some sort of injury.

That injury could have been caused by the wretched pitch of the Olympic Stadium. Despite the fact that the grass on the field had been grown for weeks, it resembled a sand field more than a proper grass field. In the opening period, the goal scorer of Finland seemed to be stuck on the field by Fredrik Jensen game, but he survived with a scare.

It's hard to talk about a real face wash in front of 12,559 spectators, when the result was a narrow victory against a clearly weaker Estonia, and Finland didn't score a single goal in the game itself.

“Estonia has been playing decent football for a long time,” said an Estonian colleague who left the stands, and the assessment did not exactly flatter the Huuhkajie's game.

Arable land after leaving, perhaps the biggest applause was heard until then, when the big favorite of the Finnish fans Teemu Pukki entered the field with Finland leading the game 2–1. It told that the head coach Markku Kanerva wanted a win and not another humiliation after the trip to Wales.

In the last five minutes, Estonia brought a 204-centimeter topper in the chasing position Kaspar Laurin attack as a target player. At the same time, Estonia's record player entered the field Konstantin Vasilievwho went on to share Estonia's all-time record for international matches played Martin Reim with. Both now have 157 caps.

The best main player in Finland's defense Arttu Hoskonen neutralized the 16 cm longer Estonian threat a couple of times.

Finland settled the game for victory in the opening period, when the game still progressed reasonably at times.

Fredrik Jensen taking a penalty kick, after which he shot the return ball into the goal after a save.

Fireflies fell from the stadium's turf during the match.

After the initial groping, Finland started to get past Estonia's defense and attack deeper. After a quarter Benjamin Källman got the first goal attempt towards the goal with his header.

After twenty minutes, the pressure grew too hard for Estonia. The ball got to Källman in the penalty area, and he was fouled worthy of a penalty kick. Karl Jakob Hein blocked Jensen's shot, but he had time to shoot the return ball for a 1–0 lead.

In the 38th minute, Huuhkajat scored his second goal, which came from Källmani and by Oliver Antman preliminary work. Antman's focus fell to Jensen. His shot hit the crossbar, hit the head of the Estonian defender and then Hein failed in his attempt to scoop the ball to safety.

At the hour mark, Finland was close to a third goal, but Antman and Källman's attack that ended in a goal was offside. A couple of minutes after that, Finland's weak special situation defense was revealed once again. Estonia's corner kick Henri Anier slipped the ball by the front post into the back area, from which Alex Tamm scored a completely free 1-2 goal.