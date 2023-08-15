Football | Huhkajie pier moves to England: “Always a dream”

Ilmari Niskanen moves to Exeter City.

Finland who has become the regular face of the national team in recent years Ilmari Niskanen, 25, will represent Exeter City in the English first league in the future. Company announced about the Finn’s transfer on Tuesday.

Niskanen, who plays as a winger, moves to England from Dundee United in Scotland. He said in the release that he is excited about the next step in his new career.

“I’m looking forward to playing English football because I grew up watching it and playing in England has always been a dream,” Niskanen rejoices.

in Exeter another Finn is already playing Viljami Sinisalowho is on loan from Premier League club Aston Villa.

“It’s great that “Vil” is here too. He has already been a great help to me, and he helped me decide to move here,” says Niskanen in the press release.

“There aren’t many Finnish players in England, so it’s nice to have a Finn as a teammate.”

Neck played for Dundee United for two seasons. The Finn recorded two goals and five assists in 53 matches at Scotland’s second highest league level.

Niskanen, who last represented KuPS in Finland in 2020, has played 14 matches in Huuhkajie’s shirt, in which he has scored one goal.

Exeter has started their season in the First League with one win and one draw. Sinisalo played with the team’s goal in both matches.