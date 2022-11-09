Football | Huhkaji was supplemented with a surprise name: Niilo Mäenpää got his first invitation

24-year-old Mäenpää represents Polish club Warta Poznan.

Here On Wednesday, the Finnish men’s national football team, which will face North Macedonia and Norway in national matches in the month, was supplemented by a midfielder Niilo Mäenpää, told Football Association. This is 24-year-old Mäenpää’s first call-up to the A national team.

Mäenpää represented Haka, Inter and IFK Mariehamn in Finland, playing 78 matches in the league. Last January, he moved to Warta Poznan of the Polish premier league, where he also plays for the national team Robert Ivanov. This season, Mäenpää has played 14 league games in Poznan.

The head coach Markku Kanervan there are now 22 players in the group for the national matches in November. Kanerva said in the team announcement on Tuesday that the team is to be expanded to 26 players.

Finland will face North Macedonia on November 17 in Skopje and Erling Braut Haaland’s Norway on November 20 in Oslo.