Football | Huhkajavatti moves to the ranks of the giant – a large transfer fee was paid for Glen Kamara

Football|Viljami Sinisalo will join Celtic. Rennes confirmed Glen Kamara’s contract.

Goalkeeper promise Viljami Sinisalo moves to the ranks of Scottish Celtic. The 22-year-old Sinisalo’s contract is no less than five years.

Sinisalo, who appeared in three matches in Huuhkaj, played in the English first league last season for Exeter City. The youngster played in southeast England on loan, as his player rights were owned by Aston Villa.

“Welcome to paradise, Viljami,” Celtic wished on their official X account.

From Glasgow the energetic Celtic is one of the big clubs of European football. It has won the Scottish championship three times in a row and a total of 54 times. Last season, the team also played in the Champions League, where it finished last in its initial group behind Atletico Madrid, Lazio and Feyenoord.

Born in Hyvinkää, Sinisalo last played in Finland as a 15-year-old boy in the ranks of FC Espoo. For the 2018 season, he moved to Aston Villa’s junior academy and over the years he has been seen on loan not only for Exeter, but also for Ayr United and Burton Albion.

Tuesday was also confirmed earlier reported Glen Kamaran moving from Leeds to the ranks of Rennes, who play in the French premier league. The chamber’s transfer amount has been reported to be up to ten million euros.

In his X message, Kamara thanked Leeds and its supporters for the past season. He moved to an English club in autumn 2023.

“This has been a short trip, but one that I will definitely remember for the rest of my life,” Kamara wrote.