Football | Huhkajatähti started his season with a bang: “Double-Beni!”

Football|Benjamin Källman scored two hits in Poland on Saturday.

Football A Finnish striker playing in the Krakow team in the Polish premier league Benjamin Källman has started his season with a bang.

Källman scored two perfect hits in Saturday’s round, when Kraków defeated Jagiellonia 4–2. In the five matches of the season, Källman has netted three times, and in addition has one goal assist.

The performances did not go unnoticed in the national team. Huuhkajat published the goals in the message service X under the title “Tupla-Beni”.

“The top scorer is in good scoring form during the Nations League games!” the publication stated.

Five after the played match, Kraków is at the top of the league with ten points.

The 26-year-old has been Krakow’s key striker for the past two seasons. Källman, known in Finland for his Inter jersey, was his team’s top scorer last season with nine goals. His contract with the Polish club runs until next summer.

No less than seven goals have been scored in 21 matches in the ranks of Huuhkajie.