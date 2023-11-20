Football | Huhkajat will have to draw a further draw – the straw for the European Championships got complicated

Huhkaki’s future opponent is not yet known.

20.11. 23:56

Finland the national football team’s opponent in the semifinals of the Nations League playoffs was not decided on Monday.

This is because Italy drew 0-0 with Ukraine, which also puts Ukraine in the Nations League playoffs.

In the playoffs of the Nations League, three places for the EC final tournament in Germany are shared. The winners of the playoffs of groups A, B and C qualify for the European Championships.

Finland has two options for the semifinals of the Nations League, as the Huuhkajat can also be in the playoffs of the A group of the Nations League. This is because there are too few teams in Group A to play for a place in the European Championships.

On Thursday, November 23, one team from the trio of Finland, Ukraine and Iceland will be drawn for the semi-finals of the A group. The remaining two teams play in their “own” B group semi-finals.

If Finland is drawn into Group B, they will face Bosnia-Herzegovina. The match will be played on March 21 in Bosnia.

If Finland goes to group A, Wales or Poland will meet. The opponent will be Poland only if Croatia loses to Armenia on Tuesday and Wales beats Turkey. In this case, Wales will make it directly to the European Championships and Croatia will be looking for momentum from the next games of the Nations League.

Finland also plays in the A-group option on the away field of the semi-final. The group final home team (semi-final pair that gets home advantage in the final) will be drawn on November 23.

If Finland wins its semi-final, there are still several options for the opponent in the final, depending on whether Finland plays from the European Championship place in Group A or Group B.

Read more: Pyry Soiri sunk San Marino with his goals – in the end, an unnecessary aesthetic mistake for Finland