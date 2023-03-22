Football | Huhkajat returns to the stadium where life was at stake – “It was the hardest match of my career”

Teemu Pukki remembers well how difficult it was to be happy about the victory against Denmark after Christian Eriksen had been in danger of his life in the European Championships. On Thursday, Huuhkajat returns to the scene of a dramatic match.

In June 2021 The Finnish men’s national football team played the most dramatic match in its history. In Copenhagen’s Parken stadium, it was not victory but life that was at stake when Denmark’s star player Christian Eriksen fought for his life. Eriksen’s spirit remained, and after that the Huuhkajie’s victory at the opening of the EC tournament was a side event.

On Thursday, Huuhkajat will return to the scene of a dramatic struggle against Denmark in the opening match of the EC qualifiers.

Finland’s star striker Teemu Pukki was close when Eriksen fell shockingly short on the surface of the field. Eriksen’s heart stopped and he was resuscitated for a long time on the field.

“It was the most difficult match of my career,” Pukki said on Wednesday in Copenhagen.

Pukki didn’t immediately realize what was going on when Eriksen was lying on the surface of the field. The seriousness of the situation soon became clear, and after that he just hoped for the best.

“After the game, it was hard to be happy about the win.”

Eriksen continued his playing career after being fitted with a pacemaker. Last season, Pukki met Eriksen again in the English Premier League.

“We talked then after the game. He said that his life was fine. I told him it’s great to see him back on the pitch.”

According to Puk, it wasn’t the first time the two talked after the game.

“He must have known my background in Denmark. He seems like a great person.”

Finland in terms of possibilities, it is good that Denmark’s star player is injured on the sidelines on Thursday. In terms of the story of the match, it would of course have been great if Eriksen had played against Finland.

Teemu Pukki practiced on the weak field on Tuesday with the rest of the Huuhkajat team.

Pukki said that Huuhkajie knows that there will hardly be many goal chances against Denmark. The most difficult match of Finland’s European Championship qualifying round is the first one. According to Puk, Denmark is the best team in the qualifying group.

“We will definitely get a few places, but we have to be at our best in those.”

“It is a quality team that should not be underestimated. Even though their games in the World Cup didn’t go well, they are the biggest challenge in our group.”

From the buck was asked if he would be satisfied with a draw from Thursday’s game.

“In a way, I would be happy with that. Of course we will go for a win, but a draw would not be a bad start.”

Finland has fifteen players in its team who were in the European Championship team. In two years, the team has changed quite a lot.

“The new players have joined nicely. They have shown in training that they belong here. I think we have a team again with which we can fight for a place in the competition.”

The team’s goal has been announced.

“The goal is clear: to get to the Games again. We want to go there again. We know we have what it takes, and that’s what we’re going to pursue.”

The opening match of the European Championship qualifiers Denmark-Finland on Thursday at 21:45 Finnish time. YLE TV2 will show the match.