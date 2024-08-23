Football | Huhhka defender moves on loan to the ranks of the Danish league jumbo

Football|Richard Jensen moves from Aberdeen to Vejle.

Finland defender of the national football team Richard Jensen moves from Scottish premier league club Aberdeen on loan to Vejle, which plays in the Danish league. Aberdeen reported in its announcement on Friday that Jensen’s loan spell covers the current season.

Jensen, 28, who played a total of 41 matches for Aberdeen, moved to Scotland in August last year from Gornik Zabrze in the Polish league. In the A national team, Jensen has played 14 matches. Jensen and Aberdeen’s contract is for three years.

– Richard wants to play regularly and at the moment his opportunities here are limited, Aberdeen’s Swedish coach Jimmy Thelin said in the release.

Aberdeen will see a Finnish color this season, despite Jensen’s loan spell, because the winger Top Middle moved to the Scottish club recently from HJK.

Vejle has started the Danish league with five losses.