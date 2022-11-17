Football | Huge price for beer in Qatar, serving areas were moved

Consuming alcohol in public places is prohibited in Qatar, and this is reflected in the World Cup arrangements.

in Qatar The Men’s World Cup starts on Sunday, and there is enough talk not only of the country’s human rights problems, but also of the fans’ experience at the tournament.

On Wednesday, there was news about the rather rough tent accommodation, where the race tourists are only offered a bed under the protection of a tent fabric stretched over a metal frame. Now we’re talking about beer.

Beer was originally supposed to be available in the fan areas built near the stadiums, but now the World Cup organizers have moved the areas further away.

At the same time, the price of beer is a news agency Reuters has doubled, and you have to pay as much as 50 rials for a half-liter pint, or about 13.2 euros. You can get a non-alcoholic beer for 30 rials, or about eight euros.

Consuming alcohol in public places is prohibited in Qatar. With high prices and limited servings, the aim is to limit alcohol consumption among race tourists, but the coming weeks will show how successful the efforts will be.

I drink in addition, the food has also aroused wonder. The Footy Scran Twitter account, which focuses on catering for football events, published a photo of a Greek salad served to fans.

A ten-euro salad looks rather dreary, and one olive and a piece of feta does not warm the eater more.