Football | Huahkaji’s Daniel Håkans moved to Poland

Football|Daniel Håkans is signing a four-year contract.

Screamers winger Daniel Håkans moved to the Polish Lech Poznán. The club tells about it on its X account.

The 23-year-old Håkans signed a four-year contract with the Polish club.

Håkans has played in Norway in the Vålerenga team. After last season, Vålerenga was relegated one step lower from the Norwegian premier league. This season, Håkans has scored five goals in nine games.

Screamers in the shirt, Håkans was the top scorer in the last qualifiers with four goals. Teemu Pukki and Oliver Antman hit three times while playing for the European Championship places.

Håkans scored three of the goals at the Olympic Stadium, when Huuhkajat beat San Marino 6–0. In total, Håkans got playing time in seven qualifying games.

The winger’s new club Lech Poznán finished fifth in the Polish league last season.

As for Huhkaji, the Nations League games will continue in the fall.