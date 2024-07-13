Football | Huahkajien’s Glen Kamara is changing clubs for big money

Football|Glen Kamara continues his career in France.

The squealers midfielder Glen Kamara change club.

Football insider and titled as a transfer guru Fabrizio Romano told the message service X that Kamara’s new address is Rennes, which plays in the French premier league.

According to Romano’s information, Rennes will pay Kamaras a transfer fee of 10 million euros to Leeds. Kamara has come to an agreement with the French club on the personal terms of the contract.

Rind28, moved to Leeds United, who play in the Championship, England’s second highest division, on a four-year contract in August 2023. At that time, the Yorkshire club paid Kamaras to the Scottish club Rangers for approximately six million euros.

Born in Tampere, Kamara played a total of 37 league matches in the 2023–24 season in a Leeds shirt. At the end of the season, Leeds made it to the Premier League promotion qualifiers, but had to lose to Southampton in the final.

Kamara has played in the Finnish national team since 2017. The account has accumulated 59 matches, including the European Championships in 2021, in which Kamara was part of Markku Kanervan to key players in the crew. Kamara played full minutes in all of Finland’s matches in the tournament.