Football | HS sources: HJK approached Honga’s head coach Vesa Vasara in the fall

HJK was ready to change the head coach in November, but for now Toni Koskela will continue as head coach.

The betting league reigning champion HJK approached FC Honga’s head coach Vesa Hammer at the beginning of November, HS sources say. According to several sources, HJK asked Vasara if it would be possible to negotiate with him about the position of head coach at HJK.

The timing was logical for HJK. First of all, at the beginning of November, Vasara had not yet signed a new head coach contract with FC Honga. Second, the head coach of HJK Toni Koskela around the same time had discussions with the Swedish club Malmö FF, when Malmö FF was looking for a new head coach.

Koskela was one of the Swedish club’s candidates for head coach, say two sources. However, Malmö ended up choosing a Swedish head coach. Koskela’s nomination to become Malmö’s coach was also reported in the fall Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

Vasara finally signed a new head coaching contract with FC Honga in mid-November. Vasara has coached at Honga since January 2017.

Did HJK approach other potential head coach candidates at the same time?

December midway MTV Urheilu reportsthat HJK would have offered a contract For Simo Valakari. With the main owner of KuPS Ari in Lahti however, there is no information that HJK has approached Simo Valakar.

“As far as I know, no one has been approached. Such a rumor is going around. I was actually chatting [HJK:n toimitusjohtaja] Aki Riihilahten with yesterday. Aki told me that they are not interested,” says Ari Lahti.

“I don’t know where such a rumor started.”

If HJK ​​has inquired about the negotiation possibilities or willingness of some coaches, then the list of possible candidates in Finland is very narrow. HJK has not approached, for example, FC Haka, which is coached by someone who previously worked at HJK Teemu Tainio.

“HJK has not approached the club [Hakaa] and neither is Teemu”, CEO of Haka Olli Huttunen says.

In autumn it still seemed that HJK and its head coach could part ways after the championship season. During the season, HJK had a lot of internal conflicts.

Now it seems that Koskela may continue at HJK after all, but his coaching team is at least partially changing.

In the fall, HJK did not offer an extension contract to the assistant coach of Koskela for two years For Mikko Lignell, who was Koskela’s trusted man also in Rovaniemi Palloseura. The latest information is that Lignell is continuing at HJK. Tuomas Silvennoinen is currently Koskela’s only assistant coach in the coaching group.

Served as Koskela’s second assistant coach last season Toni Korkeakunnas continues in a new role in Huuhkajie’s coaching group.

Korkeakunnas would have still had a year left on the contract with HJK. However, Korkeakunnas was offered a bigger role in Huuhkajie’s coaching group and in the coaching training of Pallloliitto, which he decided to take.

“When this became possible, this was of course a very interesting project,” says Korkeakunnas.

Korkeakunnas has been part of the national team’s coaching group for five and a half years.

HS could not reach Toni Koskela to comment on the negotiations in Sweden. HJK’s team is currently on vacation, and the team will start training together after next week.

The news was supplemented with the information that Lignell is continuing in the coaching group.

