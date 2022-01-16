Football HS Info: FC Honka has signed a midfielder to move from Borussia Dortmund’s second team

Florian Krebs, who was raised by Hertha Berlin, will move to FC Honka.

Veikkausliiga club According to HS, FC Honka has signed a contract with a German midfielder. 22-year-old midfielder Florian Krebs will be transferred to the Espoo club FC Honka from Borussia Dortmund.

Krebs was in Hertha Berlin from 2006 to 2020. Borussia Dortmund bought Krebs in Hertha in early 2020 and first transferred her loan to Chemnitzer FC, the fourth division, for six months.

In July last year, Krebs moved into the second team of Borussia Dortmund, who is playing in the third league.

Krebs have played eight matches in the third division of Germany and 54 matches in the fourth division.

The possible transfer of Krebs was previously announced by Sky Sports Deutschland and SuomiFutis.

FC Honga’s team has previously become a goalkeeper during the winter Maksim Rudakov, toppari Aldayr Hernández From HIFK, a Dutch midfielder Kevin Jansen, midfielder Saku Heiskanen Club-04 and striker Agon Sadiku From Club-04.