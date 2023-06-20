Hruhkajat captain Hradecky said he admires the morale of the team he leads.

Screamers captain Lukas Hradecky according to the national team’s goals were fulfilled in the second doubles match of the EC qualifiers. First Slovenia fell 2–0 and then on Monday San Marino 6–0.

“You can’t be terribly dissatisfied. We went for six points. Today was a dominating performance, and a pretty solid one against Slovenia as well. It’s pretty sweet to go now for the summer vacation, and then the autumn matches,” said Hradecky.

In Hradecky’s opinion, the sold-out Olympic Stadium showed that success fuels all kinds of sports.

“Now we are riding the crest of a big wave. You have to enjoy this. We take nothing for granted. Today we continued on the line that Huuhkajat is known for. We won’t give up a cent and we will do our job honorably.”

“Perhaps the matches will continue to be sold. It looks good before the autumn matches. In those too, we need full support so that we can take care of the necessary profits.”

The scoundrels is now, after four matches, in exactly the same situation as in the last European Championship qualifiers, after losing the opening match and then winning the next three matches.

“In the Denmark match, we got off to a slightly worse start, but we believed we would turn the situation around. Now we are on nine points, what could be better than that.”

“You have to take points from home matches. That’s what we did last time. Denmark was of course the strongest team in the group [avausottelussa]. It wasn’t our best game and neither was the Northern Ireland game. This was such a face wash that we went forward in terms of play and were able to eliminate the opponent’s positions quite well.”

Hradecky said he admires the morale of the team he leads.

“This is the only way to go to the Games, that we take care of things right from the start.”

Hradecky stated that the current national team is slightly different from the team that made it to the Games four years ago.

“Each new player is a certain kind of good spice for this soup. For example Immi [Ilmari Niskanen] played a damn good match. Either [Kairinen] has come to support Glen [Kamara] and Radea [Rasmus Schüller] after a great Spartan season.”

Hradecky stated that the current national team has different types of players than before.

“There probably hasn’t been a faster player in the national team [hattutempun maanantaina tehnyt] Daniel Håkans. That’s pretty much said when A tea mug too [Pukki] is pretty fast. We have a player for every departure. I can’t figure out what type of player is missing. Maybe a massive two and a half meter top player. For whom [Joel Pohjanpalo] played well against Slovenia in those long openings.”

According to Hradecky, from the current group, it is perhaps more difficult for the opponent to read with which formation the Huuhkajat could start the matches. According to him, that is also new, that the Huuhkajat have now varied between four and five defensive lines from match to match.

“It would be unfair to say that I like this team more, but I will say that I like this team at least as much as I did four years ago.”