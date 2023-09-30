Leverkusen have won five of their six league games.

Finland national team goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky represented by Bayer Leverkusen continued its winning streak in the German football Bundesliga, when it knocked down league jumbo Mainz away from home 3–0. Leverkusen have won five of their six league games this season and drawn one, leading the league.

Mainz was left behind By Sepp van den Berg own goal, and in the second half Alejandro Grimaldo and Jonas Hofmann completed Leverkusen’s victory with their goals. Hradecky saved his second clean sheet of the league season, it was his 73rd in the Bundesliga.

Stuttgart, who surprised the Bundesliga at the beginning of the season, beat Köln 2–0 away from home and is one point away from Leverkusen. Last season, Stuttgart kept its place in the main league only after the qualifiers. In third are the big clubs Bayern Munich and Dortmund, who are two points away from Leverkusen. Bayern was down 0-2 against Leipzig in Saturday’s late game, but still came up with a 2-2 draw.