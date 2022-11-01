Football | Hradecky kept a clean sheet and sent Leverkusen to the next round of the Europa League

Leverkusen finished third in their Champions League starting group.

Football in the early matches of the men’s Champions League, Porto defeated Atlético Madrid 2–1 at home, and Leverkusen and Club Brugge played a goalless 0–0 draw in Germany.

Porto’s goals against Brugge shot Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio.

A home draw was enough for the Finnish national team goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky For Leverkusen, third place in the B initial group and the next games of the Europa League before the Spanish Atlético Madrid.

The clean sheet was Hradecky’s second in Leverkusen Xabi Alonso in coaching. The closest to scoring at the beginning of the second half was Brugge’s Canadian forward I know Buchananwhich rattled the goal frames.

Portuguese group winner Porto and Belgian runner-up Club Brugge will advance to the Champions League playoffs from Group B.

Six more matches will be played in the Champions League on Tuesday.