Wednesday, November 2, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Hradecky kept a clean sheet and sent Leverkusen to the next round of the Europa League

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 1, 2022
in World Europe
0

Leverkusen finished third in their Champions League starting group.

Football in the early matches of the men’s Champions League, Porto defeated Atlético Madrid 2–1 at home, and Leverkusen and Club Brugge played a goalless 0–0 draw in Germany.

Porto’s goals against Brugge shot Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio.

A home draw was enough for the Finnish national team goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky For Leverkusen, third place in the B initial group and the next games of the Europa League before the Spanish Atlético Madrid.

The clean sheet was Hradecky’s second in Leverkusen Xabi Alonso in coaching. The closest to scoring at the beginning of the second half was Brugge’s Canadian forward I know Buchananwhich rattled the goal frames.

Portuguese group winner Porto and Belgian runner-up Club Brugge will advance to the Champions League playoffs from Group B.

Six more matches will be played in the Champions League on Tuesday.

#Football #Hradecky #clean #sheet #Leverkusen #Europa #League

See also  Suspected criminal offenses Police dog finds child in woods in Lahti - According to police, the violence against a 14-year-old had continued for several hours
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Football predictions, Milan-Salzburg: Rossoneri unbeaten in the precedents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.