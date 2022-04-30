Football Hope Solo, a football legend who has stumbled at the wheel, asked not to be named to the football honor gallery yet

Hope Solo has registered for addiction treatment after drunk driving.

The United States has become a sporting legend on the women’s national football team Hope Solo has requested that he not yet be named to the U.S. National Football Honor Gallery.

The U.S. Football Honorary Gallery said it supported Solo’s decision and says it will honor the goalkeeper’s achievements next year.

“I have contacted the Hall of Fame and respectfully requested a postponement of my inclusion in the Gallery of Honor. I am volunteering to enroll in alcohol addiction treatment to address my challenges with alcohol, ”Hope Solo told Twitter.

“Right now, my resources and focus are on my health, healing, and family. I want to thank the Hall of Fame for its support and understanding of my decision. ”

Solo, 40, was arrested last month when he was found unconscious at the wheel of his car. His two-year-old twin boys were on a car ride.

Solo was arrested after the incident, but was released pending trial.

According to the arrest warrant, the passer-by had seen that Solo had been out of his car for more than an hour with the engine running and the children on board.

Solo had refused to take an on-site sobriety test, which had automatically resulted in a one-year driving ban.

Solo played 202 matches on the U.S. women’s national team, winning 153 matches and recording a record 102 draws. He won the World Cup twice and was twice winning an Olympic football tournament.