Football | Hooligans burned a police car in a riot before the Champions League match in Naples – the police responded with tear gas

The German Eintracht Frankfurt did not sell any tickets to their own supporters for the away match. It didn’t stop the riot.

German Eintracht Frankfurt supporters clashed with police in Naples on Wednesday ahead of a Champions League soccer match. The news agency AFP reports on the matter, among others.

German supporters did not have tickets for tonight’s match, as Eintracht did not claim the ticket quota due to the violence seen in the first leg.

Hundreds of hooligans threw smoke bombs and flares at the police. The police responded with tear gas.

In addition, a police car was set on fire, and men dressed in black threw chairs, bottles and metal rods.

Napoli won the first leg 2–0.