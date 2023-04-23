Football | Honkavaara’s emotions on the surface before KuPS’s opening victory: “It was really exciting”

Star player Urho Nissilä finally returned to the Kuopio team.

23.4. 19:50

KuPS–Ilves 1–0

Jani Honkavaara his second spell as head coach of Kuopio Palloseura started successfully.

In the frosty spring weather at Kuopio’s Keskuskent, KuPS fans saw an energetic and fast-paced attacking home team, which took its first win of the season in the men’s football league with a score of 1–0.

Visitor Ilves from Tampere suffered their first defeat of the season, when the hosts Clinton Anthony was the only player who succeeded in scoring.

Honkavaara, who started his job in Kuopio at the weekend, had given KuPS’s game show a new look, even though there were few working moments together with the players. From the very first minutes, KuPS pushed the game to Ilves’ end and searched for a goal eagerly.

“Yes, I was very nervous in the morning”, Honkavaara described his feelings before the match.

Danger was satisfied with KuPS’s presentation. According to him, there were many successful people in the team.

“It was a really good performance as a team. The team has the ability to learn,” said Honkavaara.

In addition to the victory, it was a pleasant experience for KuPS fans that the star player who plays for the Savoia team on a four-month contract Urho Nissilä finally returned to the lineup.

Having recovered from a groin problem, the midfielder started the Ilves match as a substitute, but got on the field after the break to a standing ovation.

“Our game was much clearer now,” Nissilä analyzed.