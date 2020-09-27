Football Honka’s women won after three goals in Jyväskylä: “Time thriller”

Aino Vuorinen hit JyPK’s network twice.

JyPK – FC Honka 3–4

Espoo resident FC Honka turned a miserable start in favor and rose to a handsome away victory in the National League, the women’s main league.

The match against Jyväskylä Palloseura finally ended with a score of 3–4 (3–1).

“Time thriller. We had a marvelous black for 10-15 minutes where we weren’t awake at the start of the game, and our gameplay and movements didn’t look terribly sharp, ”Honga’s coach Rosa Lappi-Seppälä said.

Honga was responsible for the winning goal Aino VuorinenThe scorer was JyPK 73 minutes into the match. Vuorinen also scored Honga’s opening goal in the 29th minute.

A 3-2 reduction was made Wilma Spets and 3–3 smoothing Dana Leskinen.

“Fortunately, we woke up. It is a great sign that the spine did not snap across in a 3–0 situation, but the team believed that it could still win, ”said Lappi-Seppälä.

“I think the second half was really model, but it’s annoying that there’s so much fluctuation going on inside the game,” he continued.

Victory lost their hands, JyPK escaped to lead the three goals in just over 20 minutes Marika Ritvasen, Henna-Riikka Honkanen and Niia Salminen hits.

With his victory, Honka rose to fifth place in the National League, past the PK-35 from Helsinki. Both have a pile of 21 points.

The series is led by Åland United 34 on its surface.