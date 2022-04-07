Football Honka wins in his away home game against Haka

Honka defeated Haka 3–2.

Draft started his home game in the men’s football league because of his snow-filled field in the neighboring town on the artificial grass of HJK ​​by knocking down Hakan 3–2. The Espoo cream rushed to the attacks effectively and escaped to a 3-0 lead in just over half an hour.

“Very pleased with the three points. But you have to raise your hat Ossille [Virta] Temen [päävalmentaja Teemu Tainio] when we were away, we were tough, ”Honga’s head coach Vesa Vasara etc.

On Saturday, Honka got to know the club’s green at the league opening, where she played promisingly, even though she lost 0-1. On Wednesday, the goal went smoothly, and the defender Aldayr Hernandez took the first corner from the corner.

Haka’s defense collapsed in a sharp press against mistakes that the home team vaccinated sharply and which Haka’s goalkeeper Aatu Hakala proved powerless.

To another for the period, the guests made three substitutions, the battle leveled off, and the rapids also made it to the finishing spots. Hakan’s chase yielded a reduction after 68 minutes Lee Erwinin penalty kick. The English striker of the second and third season of the season flicked from the 16th to the back corner in the 87th minute.

“A few shifts cheered up,” said Virta, who replaced Tainio, the disqualified head coach.