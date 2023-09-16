Football | Honka took advantage of SJK’s woeful goalkeeper play: “He tried his best”

Honka came third in the Veikkausliiga with a 2–1 win over SJK.

Draft sought a big victory over Seinäjoki in the opening of the upper final series of the football league, i.e. the Championship, when SJK fell 2–1.

Honga’s greatest hero was Johannes Wurtz, who scored both of the visitors’ goals. SJK’s only hit Jake Dunwoody.

The win lifted the Espoo team to third in the series and dropped SJK to fourth. Both now have 38 series points, but Honga has a better goal difference.

“We were really good in the opening period. We controlled the game and scored two goals. In the second period, we became passive, but we defended many situations well”, said Honga’s head coach Vesa Vasara.

SJK has suffered from poor goalkeeping since July, when the early season sensation Ovie Ejeheri returned to England. In the Honka match, we saw each other between the posts Krisjanis Zviedriswhich failed miserably.

Wurtz’s first goal came from a free kick. The itch was precise but manageable. The situation that led to the 2-0 goal started from Zviedris’s poor footwork.

“Krisjanis made a couple of mistakes today that shouldn’t be made. However, he tried his best”, head coach of SJK Joaquin Gomez crystallized.

SJK conceded only three goals in the first 11 matches of the opening series, but in the last 12 matches the team netted 23 times.