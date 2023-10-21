Football | Honka took advantage of Inter’s time out – the police intervened in the supporters’ scuffle

According to the police, several dozen supporters participated in the clash.

Draft secured home advantage for the opening round of the men’s soccer league’s Euro final tournament, when the team from Espoo beat Inter 3–0 in the final round of the championship series.

In Tapiola, Inter was already the underdog in the opening ten minutes Matias Ojalan with the exit. The Turku team’s midfielder stepped on a Honka-toppari in the pursuit of the ball Aldayr Hernandezand not the referee Peiman Simani granted mercy in his judgment.

Honga’s genius Roman Eremenko the Honka skipper, who ends his career this season, put the home team in the lead in the 24th minute Henri Aalton of concentration. In the second half Nasiru Banahene and Edmund Arko-Mensah embellished the readings in favor of the people of Espoo.

Honka finished fifth in the league and Inter sixth. The teams will play a rematch on Wednesday, when the teams meet in the opening round of the Euro final tournament in Tapiola. In the Euro final tournament, there is one place for the Conference League qualifiers.

The police announced on Saturday evening that they had intervened in a fight between supporters at the Tapiola sports park.

“Several dozen supporters took part in the skirmish, which only ended when the police arrived. With the cooperation of the order supervisors and the police, the game was played to the end”, the police of Western Uusimaa said on the social media X service, i.e. on the former Twitter.

Correction 21.10. at 10:30 p.m. The match ended 3–0, not 2–0, as we read earlier in the story.