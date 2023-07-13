Friday, July 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Honka suffered a narrow European defeat in Kazakhstan

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 13, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | Honka suffered a narrow European defeat in Kazakhstan

Honka lost his lead in the match.

Espoo team Honka lost its lead and suffered a 1-2 away defeat in the opening round of the men’s Conference League qualifiers against Kazakhstan’s Tobol. Lucas Kaufmann shot Honga into the lead in the 39th minute, but the Kazakh hosts pushed past the Serbian in the second period Miljan Vukadinocivin with two hits.

Tobol, which is sixth in the Kazakh league, dominated the match, as the team won the shots on goal 10–1.

The teams will meet next Thursday in Vantaa’s Myyrmäki in the second leg. The next place for the second qualifying round will be decided by joint goals. The winner of the match pair will face the Swiss top team Basel.

#Football #Honka #suffered #narrow #European #defeat #Kazakhstan

See also  Television review An absurd and even shocking documentary set in China shows what is happening to values ​​and citizens in the wheel of a market economy
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Hollywood on strike!: Actors union prepares to protest in the United States

Hollywood on strike!: Actors union prepares to protest in the United States

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result