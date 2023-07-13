Football | Honka suffered a narrow European defeat in Kazakhstan

Honka lost his lead in the match.

Espoo team Honka lost its lead and suffered a 1-2 away defeat in the opening round of the men’s Conference League qualifiers against Kazakhstan’s Tobol. Lucas Kaufmann shot Honga into the lead in the 39th minute, but the Kazakh hosts pushed past the Serbian in the second period Miljan Vukadinocivin with two hits.

Tobol, which is sixth in the Kazakh league, dominated the match, as the team won the shots on goal 10–1.

The teams will meet next Thursday in Vantaa’s Myyrmäki in the second leg. The next place for the second qualifying round will be decided by joint goals. The winner of the match pair will face the Swiss top team Basel.