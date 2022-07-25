Monday, July 25, 2022
Football | Honka strengthened its positions in the league’s top three

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 25, 2022
in World Europe
Inter suffered their third consecutive defeat.

From Espoo Honka defeated Turku’s Inter in the away match 1–0 and strengthened its position in the top three of the men’s football league.

Honga’s winning goal came at the beginning of the second half Edmund Arko-Mensah, to whom Rui Modesto sent a button input.

Draft is third in the league, three points away from HJK and six points away from KuPS.

His top player by Benjamin Källman and By Rick Ketting the losing Inter has a weak phase, as the defeat was the team’s third in a row in the league.

Recommended

