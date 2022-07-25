Football | Honka strengthened its positions in the league’s top three

Inter suffered their third consecutive defeat.

From Espoo Honka defeated Turku’s Inter in the away match 1–0 and strengthened its position in the top three of the men’s football league.

Honga’s winning goal came at the beginning of the second half Edmund Arko-Mensah, to whom Rui Modesto sent a button input.

Draft is third in the league, three points away from HJK and six points away from KuPS.

His top player by Benjamin Källman and By Rick Ketting the losing Inter has a weak phase, as the defeat was the team’s third in a row in the league.