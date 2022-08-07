Football | Honka scored a draw due to a careless mistake by KuPS

The struggle at the top of the league was twofold.

Men’s the top fight in the football league between Kuopio Palloseura and Espoo’s Honga was a two-part play that ended in a 1–1 draw.

Home team KuPS clearly dominated the first half, while Honka was sharper in almost the entire second 45-minute period.

“We played well for 60 minutes. Then the opponent got into the game, and careless mistakes were made,” the KuPS captain Henri Toivomäki comment.

KuPS’s game was badly messed up in the second half. Especially on the defensive end, the team gave a lot of stray passes.

From one wandering was punished by Honka when Anton Sadiku shot a 1-1 equalizer. Honka got to KuPS, the crime scene Paulo Ricardo as a result of a false feed.

“In the second half, we got enough chances to score more goals. Our playing with the ball got more quality”, Honga’s captain Henri Aalto stated.

KuPS Axel Vidjeskog shouted the home team’s supporters after twenty minutes had been played. Laituri shot elegantly into the bottom corner for a 1–0 lead for KuPS Tim Väyrynen for a clever transfer.