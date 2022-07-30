Football | Honka rolled VPS’s crushing read and breathes down HJK’s neck

Honka forged the dull 4–0 readings on the board when VPS visited Espoo. Honka is still firmly on HJK’s heels in third place in the series.

Hongan efficiency proved to be insurmountable for VPS in Veikkausliiga Saturday’s match. The people of Espoo roared to a spectacular 4–0 victory, boosting their position as a challenger to the top two KuPS and HJK.

Honka is still only three points behind HJK, and it has played one match less than the Helsinki team.

“It was a lot of work to keep the score at zero,” Honga’s responsible coach Vesa Vasara said.

VPS, one of the best away teams in the league, stayed with the hosts for a long time in the opening period, even though the winger Edmund Arko-Mensahin dominance already foresees the future.

Hongan German midfielder Florian Krebs shot the opening goal from a good 20 meters in the 50th minute by the goalkeeper Teppo Marttinen through the hands in.

Shortly after this, VPS decisively fell three goals behind Jerry Voutilainen with the goal and Krebs’ new success.

“After the opening goal, Honka made good use of his position in counterattacks”, the VPS striker Kalle Multanen said.

What was unfortunate for the home team was the poor number of spectators, 895 spectators, even though Honka repeatedly plays spectacular and winning football.

“We would need everyone involved to be able to fight for the highest places and medals this year. There will be a tough fight, now we are in a good position”, Hongan Vasara’s message.

“Everyone is enjoying themselves and there is a good atmosphere here. It gives a great bonus when this is done together with the fans,” he enthused.