Football Honka painted factories to overturn SJK in its spare field: “We were really sharp”

The match was watched by only 332 spectators in Helsinki.

Honka – SJK 5–1

Hongan the finish went like a waltz as it hosted SJK in Helsinki on its reserve field in the men’s football league. The people of Espoo mastered the small audience of 332 spectators with their fast rhythm and captured the points for their account with a 5-1 win.

“We were really sharp and better than our opponents in the box. Tight game otherwise, ”Honga’s head coach Vesa Vasara said.

For Honka, the match in Töölö was already the third this season, as HJK was the home team in its series opening. This was followed by the home games of the people of Espoo in the Helsinki reserve against Haka and SJK. A week ago, Honka faced IFK Mariehamn in a away game in Åland.

In their four matches, the people of Espoo have now finished a total of nine goals.

“This year, the team has the potential to attack. The risks paid off today, ”Hongan Vasara smiled.

To the expected values compared to the beginning of the season, the Sejäjoki cream was weak Matias Ralen for the second minute as a chaser due to lightning.

SJK’s ranks were distinguished from those who had risen and sought breakthroughs Daniel Håkansto whom a vigilant goalkeeper Maxim Rudakov overtaking proved difficult.

“It’s not easy to get up when you get the ball to the finish line in the first five minutes. Not a bounce for us, but we have to defend better as a team, ”about the SJK players Mehmet Hetemaj witnessed.