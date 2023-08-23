Football | Honka meets Ilves in the final of the Finnish Cup – Roman Eremenko decided from the spot

Honka beat IFK Mariehamn in the semifinals of the Finnish Cup.

Draft reached the third and sweetest victory of the season against IFK Mariehamn, when it beat the islanders 1–0 in the men’s Finnish Cup semi-final. He took the people of Espoo to the final and thus one success away from next season’s European courts with a penalty kick Roman Eremenkofor whom the goal was the first of the season.

“We came to a good place [maali] To Honga. A tough game, a real cup fight. I get to play at Stadika one more time”, Eremenko was happy.

Honka, which is ahead of the league’s top teams in sixth place, faced tough opposition from the league jumbo. Espoo’s hegemony in the table, or the fact that it had beaten IFK Mariehamn 2-1 in June and last Friday 1-0, was now on its way from the green. The away team’s counterattacks clearly showed that the team was diligently striving for a complete turnaround of its season.

“We had our place, but we make stupid mistakes week after week”, IFK Mariehamn midfielder Jamie Hopcutt regretted.

The best close-range situation was realized before the opening goal by IFK Mariehamn, when Thadee Ngamba served a cross pass to the free For Mikko Sumusalo. Sumusalo’s draw from 15 meters to the top bar.

Shortly after the goal post, the old pattern of ball sports came true, the opponent recovered from a wasted situation, because in the 76th minute, Eremenko sank the ball with certainty next to the post. Ngambaa was guaranteed to be upset, because the referee Mohammad Al-Emara condemned the tougher precisely because of his sleight of hand.

“This victory did not come easily either. We are not thinking about the future yet, but of course we want to win the cup”, Honga’s captain and goalkeeper Maxim Rudakov told.

The final match of the Finnish Cup will be played at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday, September 30. Honga’s opponent is Tampere Ilves, who also beat AC Oulu 1–0 in their own semi-final.