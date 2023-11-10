Football | Honka kept the players in the dark about the licensing issue – Henri Aalto: “The information has come through someone’s middleman”

FC Honga’s captain Henri Aalto criticized the way the club communicated to the players about the league license application. “At no point has it been told very openly, thoroughly, or at least on its own initiative,” says Aalto.

Chagrined, a little surprised. I saw FC Honga’s captain Henri Aalto describes his mood on Friday night. Earlier in the day, he heard that the Espoo club will not apply for a license from the Veikkausliiga for next season.

“I knew things weren’t good, but this is still an unexpected result,” says Aalto, 34, who ended his career this season.

Honga’s license application was known to be on shaky ground. The head coach Vesa Vasara however told on Wednesday for MTV Urheilu, that the club intends to apply for a license. The manager who got fired this week Hexi Arteva again messaged on Thursday in the X service that he would still help the company in submitting the license application.

Aalto characterizes the way in which the players have been kept on the map as lacking.

“Every afternoon I have asked one or more people for an update. At some point, information has come through someone’s intermediary.”

“At no point has it been told very openly, thoroughly, or at least on its own initiative. Information has mostly been obtained by asking little by little,” says Aalto.

Hongan the players had been told that work was being done and that the license application had been moved forward.

“That was the message I got. Nothing more concrete came out.”

The final situation dawned on the captain on Friday afternoon. He had tried to reach the owner Färid Ainetdinia, unsuccessfully. Finally, the sports director Petri Vuorinen had told about Esport’s decision, which had been asked to convey to coaches and players.

“Then that was it.”

The players have not been told more detailed information about why Honka did not apply for a license.

Hongan the players are still unpaid. Honga’s decision not to apply for a league license will most likely mean that Esport Honka Oy will be filed for bankruptcy.

Aalto Honka and Tyler Reid’s VPS twisted the Veikkausliiga from the last European place. It was eventually taken by VPS. See also The UN urges governments to allow the entry of Sudanese and not return them to their country

Aalto says he is hopeful that the players will receive their unpaid wages. The matter is being clarified, among other things, with the players’ association.

“According to the law, we should have the right to receive at least this season’s receivables through salary security. At our house [pelaajilla] anyway, the rights as employees are so bad that it would be missing from this, that we would not get this season’s receivables.”

If Honka is filed for bankruptcy, the salary security processing process should speed up.

“Usually it probably takes 4-6 months, but in a case like this, the process can be faster if bankruptcy occurs. I don’t know that either, but the activities of the representative team will probably not continue, so I don’t know what other option there is [kuin konkurssi] here is.”

Wave says he is disappointed with the way Honka has communicated – or not communicated – to his players about the license application and salary payment problems.

Things could have been told more openly and respectfully, Aalto sees.

“I understand that the industry is difficult and I appreciate what has been done here. It has been possible for me to play in my hometown. Regardless, taking humanity into account, it would be a minimum requirement that such matters be communicated openly and on time, because the players have bills to pay and families to support. It can’t be that payday comes, and you don’t see any money, and you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

“Basic income issues should be extremely clear. Compensation is paid for the work, period. If there are problems, they will be discussed openly and clearly.”

Aalto also remembers the good times. He came back to the club in 2018 and praises that there was a lot of good in the operation at that time.

“After the corona, everything changed a bit, and we never recovered from it normally.”

“I would have wished Honga all the best and I wish for the end of my life. This is a sad moment.”