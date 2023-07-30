Honka, who struggled with scoring, scored four times on Sunday.

Upstairs Honka, which is aiming for the final series, beat AC Oulu, which is ahead in the table in the football Veikkausliiga, 4–1.

The goal skimming that plagued the Espoos throughout the beginning of the season gave way. Started the paint factory Clésio Bauque completing only the team’s eighth home green hit in Honga’s ninth home game.

“Of course I’m happy that I managed to score twice and our team won an important game,” summed up Hongan Clésio.

Honga’s vitality was visible early on. Already in the third minute, it rattled AC Oulu’s goal post.

A couple of other excellent plots were created before Clesio shot the ball irresistibly past the goalkeeper Calum Ward’s.

Hongan’s Aldayr Hernández (right) celebrates his 2–0 goal with Ville Koske.

The hosts The lead was secured in the 53rd minute, when the Colombian defender Aldayr Hernández butt Roman Eremenko from a corner kick, the served ball from next to the dot to the front corner.

More sloppiness followed in the form of a goal shortly after the missed penalty, as Clésio made it 3-0.

“A great result with good moves. Goals increase self-confidence. Hopefully we will be able to continue smashing the ketchup bottle and getting goals”, the Hongan goalkeeper Maxim Rudakov apricot.

The guests from Oulu were rudely left in the position of receivers. For the second time without his power man who moved to Portugal Take Glue AC Oulu’s finishing attempts were stifled by the home team for a long time.

“We were lazy. There was a passing game in an annoying place”, AC Oulu was hit by a penalty Onni Suutari your picture.