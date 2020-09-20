Football Honka eliminates the Club’s strengths and already played the eighth draw of the season – “It’s always like this against Honka”

KuPS now had the opportunity to rise to the top of the league.

FC Honka – HJK 0–0

To anyone the next player in the Football Betting League should no longer be surprised that FC Honga’s game doesn’t see a lot of goals. And it wasn’t really a surprise that Honka managed to reset the league’s top team HJK in Sunday’s local match in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

At the same time, it meant that KuPS is now in a good position to rise to the top of the league. It is three points behind the Club and has two games less played than HJK.

Honga has a team that defends the wound so well that it has conceded the fewest goals and 80 percent of Honga’s matches have seen less than three goals. The match against the Club was Honga’s eighth draw of the season, and that’s also the reason if Honka drops out of the championship fight before the final games of the season.

Club midfielder Rasmus Schüllerin according to Sunday’s match was similar to the games always against Honka.

“They defend tightly downstairs. It is difficult against them to get clear goals. On the other hand, they did not achieve anything dangerous either, ”Schüller said.

According to the statistical company MyCoazhi, the goal expectation values ​​for the match ended up being 0.38–1.00, ie according to them, HJK had better goal places. The only problem with HJK right now is that the team needs an unnecessary amount of artificial space to score goals. On Sunday, there were not enough of them.

The club could have made better use of their quick attacks, but either they stopped or the last passes failed.

“We had a couple of attacks where we quickly got behind the line, but then the ball escaped or we had to get too far from the side and the last pass was sloppy. We didn’t get as good targets from those attacks as they would have had potential, ”Schüller said.

HJK’s the strength this season has been dangerous wing play, where the wing pack, upper midfielder and winger recycle the ball and vary the pitches. In that spin, there are many defenses gone head to head. Honka stopped HJK’s side game with three players, and the Club did not get any seats on the wings.

“The club is doing that side game well. You have to be careful with it. Of course we took that into account. We stayed down for an unnecessarily long time to defend, ”Honga’s head coach Vesa Vasara said.

Both teams had gained their most important key players and almost their strongest player groups in the opening line-up.

From HJK’s game, I noticed how well the midfield game goes when the midfielders are at the same time Lucas Lingman, Rasmus Schüller and Bubacar Djalo. Already in the opening period, Djalo showed how good a ball robber he is when he repeatedly took the ball from Honga’s player feet. Convalescent Ferhan Hasani was missing from the lineup, and he could have brought more goal threat to midfield.

Hongalla there were a couple of attacks in the opening period that could have resulted in an opening goal with better accuracy. HJK goalkeeper Hugo Keto however, managed to break Borjas Martinin and Macoumba Kandjin Concentrations on each other. Most of the opening period of the game was played in Honga’s field half.

HJK had a couple of good shots, but a header was saved by Hongan Tim Murray certainly blocked shots that went towards the goal. According to Schüller, even more seats should have been created against Honka.

“When we’re on our necks in tough matches, the little details matter. We have places we liked nearby, and when we don’t make them goals, we need to create more places. ”

HJK’s Left Winger Luis Carlos Murillo during the opening period was so frequently violated by Honga’s players that his game ended as a result of the bumps during the break. After the game, he limped his foot tightly taped to the locker room.

A quarter before full time HJK got his best place when Lucas Lingman lifted the ball behind the defense line Roope Riskille, but this attempt to shoot directly from the air failed.

A minute earlier HJK Valtteri Moren at the other end, he motionlessly halted the dangerous rise of Honka striker Macoumba Kandji and at the same time showed why he is the Club’s number one stopper. According to MyCoazh, Moren succeeded in 97 percent of his short passes and 85 percent of his long passes. He succeeded perfectly in his ten attempts to cover up the opponent’s shot.

HJK head coach Toni Koskela called for efficiency from his team.

“A little frustratingly, we lost two points. Playfully we were on our necks and we had quite a few finish points. There was some situation in it that could have given us a point in the second episode. Game-wise, we don’t need much improvement, but we need more efficiency. ”