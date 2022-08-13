Football | Honka crushed Ilves in the middle of the performance stage and sales canopies and rose to the top of the Veikkausliiga

Tampere’s Ratina played in stadium concert conditions.

Ilves–FC Honka 0–4

From Espoo On Saturday, FC Honka moved to the top of the football Veikkausliiga past Kuopio Palloseura. The league lead was secured with a 4–0 away win over Tampere Ilves.

The match was played in Ratina under stadium conditions. Among other things, the Performance stage and the beer booths were Hassisen Koneen and Juha Tapion during the match played between gigs and Blockfest in place around the grass

Honka, who is used to playing in the middle of scaffolding, started the scoring in the 22nd minute with a shot that was marked first Agon to Sadikubut was fixed later To Henri Aalto.

Honka circled the ball from the left side Edmund Arko-Mensahin, Matias Ralen and Ville Kosken through to captain Aalto, who lifted the ball into the penalty area.

Sadiku tried to get past a bouncing ball sent from about 30 meters, but did not hit it based on the TV picture. The ball eventually bounced all the way to the goal, when Ilves’ captain Tatu Miettunen or a goalkeeper Eetu Huuhtanen didn’t get through.

Aalto said at halftime in an interview with the Ruutu service that he does not know who scored the goal.

“In my papers, Agon hit it because it was better as a pass than as a goal-scoring attempt, and that’s where I tried to continue the ball,” he said.

“Get my blessing if that goal is Agon’s, but if it doesn’t hit, I’ll gladly include it in my statistics. However, there are hardly any.”

Hongan on the way to three points leveled Ilves Teemu Jäntin received a straight red card in the 29th minute. Jäntti stopped Jerry Voutilainen shot almost at the goal line and was sent off due to a hand error.

The ensuing penalty kick was missed Kevin Jansenwho shot his spot in the middle of the goal to be blocked by Ilves-veskari Huuhtanen.

Ville Koski, who scored his first Veikkausliiga goal, increased Honga’s lead in the 58th minute. Koski cut off in the middle area Mikael Almenin vertical pass, rose towards the goal and sunk his shot from about 20 meters to the foot of the right post.

“Yes, there was a bit of thought that there could be a superior attack, but then I just decided to shoot. I went in, and now I have to bring the gang some cake in the sack [pukuhuoneeseen] in the first training sessions”, said Koski in an interview with Ruuttu after the match.

Honga’s third hit also came after opening his goal account in the Veikkausliiga by Dražen Bagarić from the leg. Bagarić receives an upright pass From Rui Modestoran away from Tatu Miettuse and placed the ball with his right foot in the back corner at the foot of the right post.

Entered the field from the exchange Lucas Kaufmann shot the final readings from the overtime penalty kick.

Lynx Tuure Siira bluntly broke the match in an interview with Ruuttu.

“Pretty unforgivable performance. It doesn’t help but look in the mirror and improve. That’s not enough. You have to work harder and be braver,” he said bluntly.

“You don’t get points with this kind of fear in this series. A lot has to change.”

The top of the Veikkausliiga is very even, as Honka, KuPS and Helsingin Jalkapalloklubi are on 37 points. KuPS has played fewer matches than the others.

Honka leads the league because its goal difference +23 is the best of the trio. KuPS’s goal difference is +18 and HJK’s +10.