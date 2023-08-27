Football | Honga’s secret weapon played a decisive role in the downfall of Ilves

The people of Espoo built up their victory again with a goal in a special situation.

27.8. 20:14

Draft built on its victory again with a special situation goal when it beat Ilves 2–0 in the football Veikkausliiga.

The people from Espoo stretched their winning streak to four matches, when after three 1-0 wins, Honka managed to complete it with an otherwise rare multiple-hit finish.

After fighting for more than an hour, the German player in Honga’s midfield Johannes Wurtz primed the lead by sending his corner kick to the back post. About the three Ilves field players Aapo Mäenpää unfortunately happened Matias Ralen in guarding to hit the ball so that it bounced off his foot and into the roof of the goal.

A special situation hit freed the hosts even more to score points.

“They [erikoistilannemaalit] are our secret weapon, again included in Honga’s best Roman Eremenko admitted.

Still life became even more visible ten minutes later. Hongan Lauri Laine the defender of the ball in your corner From Jorginho so that Jonathan Muzinga got the ball placed by the goalkeeper Take Virtanen behind.

The situation started with a weak pass by Virtanen, who made many saving saves.

“It was a pretty terrible game. We scored one own goal and passed another,” Ilves Virtanen lamented.

Honka and Ilves will meet in a month’s time in the final match of the Finnish Cup at the Olympic Stadium. The people from Espoo claimed their place in the final with a penalty goal in the semi-final, so the special situations have been significantly profitable for Honga.

“There is nothing for us to do but go up,” Ilves Virtanen envisions.