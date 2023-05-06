Football | Honga’s players praise Roman Eremenko: “I am extremely happy”

Roman Eremenko, who recently moved to FC Honka, received strong praise from his new teammates for both his skills and personality.

FC Honka–FC Lahti 3–0

“Glorious match. A really nice guy.”

With these words FC Honga’s captain Henry Aalto described the new face of the team, who joined the club on a contract lasting the rest of the season Roman Eremenko In the aftermath of Honga’s victorious Veikkausliiga match.

“I am extremely glad and happy about Roman’s result. He has proven already this week in training that he is still a top-quality player,” said Aalto.

Honka beat FC Lahti at home in Espoo’s Tapiola with a score of 3–0. Eremenko has already practiced with his new team, but he did not play against the Lahti team yet. In the match against Haka next Tuesday, Eremenko will probably already be in the playing lineup.

Dutch Kevin Jansen scored two goals against FC Lahti. The hits were his second and third of the season, six games into the season. In addition Luis Ortiz and Florian Krebs performed convincingly in midfield.

With Honga’s coach Vesa-Pekka Vasara therefore has a difficult but very positive problem in his hands in terms of gambling. Eremenko, 36, has 73 international caps and is a great addition to an already strong Honga midfield.

Aalto, operating on the defender’s plot, shines not only on Eremenko’s playing skills, but also on his personality and work ethic.

“He is a really nice person who has joined our group socially. He is very humble and hard working. This is a great opportunity for us,” Aalto painted.

“It has been seen this week that Roman fits into the team. He fits the game, socially, work culture – everything.”

Eremenko, who represented HIFK, which was relegated from the Veikkausliiga last season, has played in major European clubs in his career, such as Dynamo Kyiv and CSKA Moscow. He has been awarded as the Footballer of the Year chosen by the Finnish Football Association in 2011 and 2014 and as the Footballer of the Year by the Sports Journalists’ Association in 2011, 2014 and 2015.

Eremenko has not achieved the Finnish championship in his career, but it is possible in Honga. The season has only just begun, but the Espoo club is fourth in the league table.

