Football | Honga’s Jerry Voutilainen was taken from the field in an ambulance – the points were tied at Valkeakoski

Honka leveled at the end with Kevin Jansen’s penalty goal.

FC Haka–FC Honka 1–1

Midfielder Jerry Voutilainen a serious injury overshadowed FC Honga from Espoo’s night in the Veikkausliiga football match against FC Haka.

Voutilainen received a hard blow to the inside of his left ankle at the end of the first half, when Hakan Logan Rogerson hit Voutilainen’s foot after kicking the ball.

28-year-old Voutilainen fell on the artificial turf of the Tehtaa field, looking in pain. He was carried off the field on a stretcher and taken to further examinations by ambulance.

Monday’s only league match was tied at 1-1. Honka leveled up in the 90th minute when Kevin Jansen dunked past the penalty kick Good morning Hakala.

“I don’t like it, and certainly neither does our team. It’s hard to win these games if we can’t finish more effectively”, Ville Koski shared the result in an interview with Ruutu service.

The ball was taken to the point, when Hakan Fallou Ndiaye would slap Koske in the face with his right hand. Chief Justice Dennis Antamo did not see the situation, unlike the assistant referee who followed from the touchline near the center line.

“I tried to get under the opponent’s skin a bit and pushed him with a clean game. The guy would then slap me pretty hard in the face. It’s good that someone was awake and saw the situation,” Koski said.

Draft became the pursuer when Eero-Matti Auvinen your painting Maksim Rudakovin behind Ryan Mahutan from the starboard sidebar.

Mahuta sent a spiraling free kick to the back post, and Auvinen, who was completely forgotten to be free, headed the ball out of Rudakov’s reach in the 57th minute.

Koski said that Honga created enough of a threat to Haka’s goal on Monday, but thought that his team’s last decisions were bad.

“You don’t know whether to pull or pass, and the passes go to the opponent on top of that. Today there were plans to score more goals, but it wasn’t done.”