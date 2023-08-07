Football | Honga’s head coach exorcises inefficiency in Lahti: “Now the stakes are left in the pipe”

Lahti won only its second game at home.

Painting FC Lahti and FC Honka, who have been in pain throughout the football season, did not celebrate with hits either in the hot evening at the Lahti stadium on Monday. In the end, the team from Lahti got the important three points with a brass striker by Matheus Alves with his fourth hit of the season. It came from a corner kick after an hour of play.

The win was only FC Lahti’s second in front of the home crowd.

“I have never felt such a good feeling when I heard the referee Peiman Simani the final whistle. It feels damn good,” the captain of the Lahti team Juho Pirttijoki glowed.

FC Lahti had not managed to get the ball into Honga’s net once in the five previous league meetings. Thanks to the win, the team from Lahti rose to eighth place in the league and at the same time left league jumbo IFK Mariehamn four points behind.

Honka experienced a nasty setback right at the beginning of the second half, when the top scorer Ville Koski injured his ankle and limped into the substitution. Koski has been a real warrior, as he had been in the starting line-up in all 17 league matches of the team. Before the Lahti match, Koski had logged 1,511 game minutes.

“Now the stakes were left in the barrel. There were enough places, but if you don’t go, you don’t go. I am really disappointed with the result”, Honga’s head coach Vesa Vasara your mana