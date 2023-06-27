Football | Honga’s finish line opened with chalk lines – the series jumbo VPS was not a mouthful

Mateo Ortíz scored the only goal of the match from Roman Eremenko’s serve.

27.6. 21:26

Draft and VPS seemed to be inexorably progressing in the men’s football league to the second mutual goalless result of the season.

Espoo’s quiet finishing in home games seemed to continue as if by magic. Then the home team Roman Eremenko served from a generous 20 meters a place from which Mateo Ortiz scored the 1–0 goal in the 88th minute.

“A really tough match. VPS was good, defended aggressively. But we believed until the end, and luckily we got a goal,” Eremenko said.

“I knew we had guys there. We just had to get the chip in the back area,” added Eremenko.

I will fight Honga’s Russian keeper shone as the biggest success for a long time Maxim Rudakov and VPS’s injured Italian defender By Jonathan Viscos replaced after a quarter of an hour Teppo Marttinen.

The start looked promising for the home team, but a couple of promising finishing positions did not produce results. Then the Vaasa’s new gear showed its danger.

VPS Sávio Roberto a solo rise before the half-time whistle and a shot by the brass striker at the top of the second period were to surprise Rudakov.

The second three-yarder continued in the fine grip of the visitors until the hosts’ captain Lucas Kaufmann offered a perfect goal with a cross ball.

Hongan mozambican tip Clésio hit the ball well, but even more expertly, Marttinen parried the close-range volley into a corner.

“We showed our character when VPS offered strong resistance. It was important to keep going and believe that the reward is waiting,” Kaufmann described.