Football | Honga’s Euro heaven ended in a goalless draw

Tobol won the first meeting between the teams.

Hongan the games in the football Conference League ended in the opening round of the qualifiers, when the team from Espoo had to settle for a 0-0 draw against Toboli in their home match played in Myyrmäki, Vantaa. The Kazakh team marched to the second qualifying round, as they defeated Honga last week in their own home game 2–1.

Honka controlled the ball in the match, but there were few opportunities for the Espoo team to score. The Finnish team didn’t even get a shot at Toboli’s goal when Hongan’s goalkeeper Maxim Rudakov had to stretch to three saves. Scoring positions Tobol won 8–4.

In the second qualifying round, Tobol will face a fierce test, as it will face the big Swiss club Basel. Honka, which is fifth in the domestic league, continues its season next Sunday against AC Oulu.

In the opening round of the qualifiers, the second Finnish team Haka will fight for the next place in the evening in Northern Ireland against the local Crusaders. The teams’ opening match ended with a 2–2 result in Valkeakoski. The match starts in Belfast at 22:00.