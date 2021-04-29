Football Hongan’s Jasmin Leppioja, who has risen to the top of the series, is again a nuisance for PK-35

Honka’s goalkeeper Sofia Manner has already played his second playoff in the third main game of his career.

FC Honka – PK-35 2–0

Espoo resident On Thursday, FC Honka rose to the top of the national football league with its 2–0 home victory from Pallokerho-35 in Helsinki.

Honan became a hero Jasmin Leppiojawho pushed Eveliina Parikan centered right on the right side of the field Tanja Kotoaron behind him already in the sixth minute of the match.

20-year-old Leppioja has excelled in the past against an opponent on Thursday night as he made two hits to the PK-35 net last October. Leppioja has scored a total of four goals in the women’s main series, three of them against PK.

Leppioj replaced at half time Aino Vuorinen finished Honga’s second hit with his exact bottom corner position in the fourth minute of overtime.

Hongan goalkeeper playing in his National League debut season Sofia Manner defeated his main league career in his second playoff game in his third league match.

After three matches, Honka, who has seven league points, will play his next match on May 7 against the ascending team Helsinki Ball Club. On May 8, PK-35, which has collected three surfaces from three of its games, will face Ilves of Tampere at home.

