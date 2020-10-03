Football Hongan Martin equalized at the last second: “All good was destroyed”

Borjas Martin snatched a draw for FC Honga in a local game in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area against HIFK. The Spanish equalized with the last touch from the corner kick after 92.53

“Everything went according to our game plan. Keeper Arnold Origi there was a man in place, ”said the HIFK coach Mike Keeney.

“Then at the last second, victory exploded out of our hands. All good was destroyed. ”

Helsinki IFK had a big win on the Töölö artificial grass. The loss of two points in the final moments was a bitter piece for the home team.

Star Breasts is sixth in the series and FC Honka is fourth. HIFK, Honka and the top of the series HJK are stuck in place in the upper final series.

The start of the game on Friday didn’t offer any football details. HIFK had a good opportunity to attack on the wing, but remembered their instructions to go for middle attacks.

The formula for Espoo away games has been clear. They try to prevent the hosts from scoring. In nine mobile games, Honka has kept the home team at zero five times.

Honka has won three of their away matches and played six draws. In them, it has scored ten goals and released four.

On Friday The most dangerous situations in the opening season of HIFK became the midfielder Moshtagh Yaghoubin from the second balls of long concentrations.

Sakari Tukiainen shot in the 36th minute to the HIFK lead from 16 meters. The paint was started Vitinho, who bit the ball in the middle From Tapio Heikkilä.

Tukiainen, who is based in Espoo, is Honga’s bully. He scored a month ago in Tapiola Sports Park when Honka suffered his opening loss of the season (0-1).

Honga opened the only spot in the opening season on Friday when HIFK’s Kenyan goalkeeper Origi lost the ball. Macoumba Kandji shot, but topper Hannu Patronen cleaned up the finish line of the Espoo tip shot.

Draft came strongly for the second episode. Demba Savage bounced in the 58th minute from four meters. However, Origi stretched into one of the most handsome fights of the league season.

The Origin show continued in the 75th minute. This time, he blocked a shot from the bottom corner that Martin shot from 16 yards.

In the match efforts were made to ensure the safety of spectators. Hand hygiene and face masks were available at the entrances, which very few adopted.

Honka’s supporters were directed to the upper auditorium. HIFK’s shouting bag occupied the lower view of the north end. This time, the loud HIFK support department did not color the evening with red torches or bangs.

Teams the regulars lacked the HIFKs knocked out in the previous game Sakari Mattila and Hongan Nasiru Banahene. The best scorer in Espoo (7) Jean-Marie Dongou was sidelined for the fourth match in a row.

Six warnings were issued on Friday’s chilly evening. Of these, HIFK got five and Honka got one.

In the league began the 12-day national break. However, there are two matches on the program that were previously moved off the feet of the Europels: KuPS – Ilves on Monday and KuPS – HIFK on Thursday.

The finals of the Finnish Cup will be played in national football from the end of the week. The men’s final Inter – HJK will be played on Saturday at 2 pm in Turku and the women’s final TiPS – Åland U on Sunday at 1 pm in Myyrmäki, Vantaa.