England won the Finnish Nations League 2-0 at Wembley. Harry Kane scored twice in the second half. Finland's captain Lukas Hradecky praised England's level. Finland defended well in the first half.

Wembley a miracle was in the fans’ hopes, but the English and Finnish Nations League turned out to be an ordinary story and a 0–2 defeat.

Finland has played against such a high-quality opponent in the last World Cup qualifiers, when it was against France. Then Finland held France in a goalless situation at the Olympic Stadium, until the changes of the top players turned the game around. This time too, Finland took almost an hour, then Harry Kane scored two goals in just over a quarter of an hour.

The Huhkaja players recognized the greatness of England and the level difference between the teams.

“To be honest, this is certainly the toughest opponent we’ve ever played against,” the Finnish captain Lukas Hradecky quoth.

“I don’t remember being in a spin like this.”

Matti Peltola defended Jack Grealish, who caused difficulties for the Finnish defenders.

Finnish played a very good first half. Finland’s low 4–5–1 block prevented England from getting into the goal posts too easily. England created crosses from the wings, but time after time the Finnish players managed to break the crosses.

Before England’s opening goal, Hradecky made three great saves. First he blocked a free kick, and then a few minutes later by Anthony Gordon shot and Harry Kane’s shot right after. Finland was not able to relieve the pressure, Ilmari Niskanen passed directly to the opponent, and as a result, the scoring opportunity that led to the opening goal was created.

Lukas Hradecky made numerous top saves against England.

Hradecky kept Finland up for a long time with his saves.

“This is about the collective. We have to somehow find ways to counter these countries as well. We dared to play, no one hid. We don’t need to be ashamed.”

“I think it should have been 1-0 when Top Middle could have entered. Topi played a great match.”

Topi Keskinen (left) tried to get past England’s topper John Stones.

In the opening period from a couple of counterattacks Top Middle was able to create a goal chance, but the second time he could have been unselfish and passed the ball to someone in a better position For Teemu Puki. For Puki, the goal remained a dream when Benjamin Källman replaced Puki during the break.

“Realities and the reality is that we had a world-class team against us. It doesn’t last forever in a grind like that. The guys gave their all,” said Hradecky.

“England had danger everywhere, and there was always a danger of concentration. At home we can get more opportunities. I don’t know what England is doing in the B-League.”

Nations in the opening match of the league in Piraeus, Finland sometimes pressed high and aggressively, but in London at Wembley Stadium, Kanerva’s coaching team had prepared a realistic and cynical tactic. This time, Finland was ready to defend in a low block.

Finland played a very good first half. Finnish topper Arttu Hoskonen made a particularly fine impression stopping England’s attack four times in the opening period.

“In the second half, maybe we got a little tired. The defense was better than in the Greece game, and the tactics are starting to become clearer. For the better,” Hoskonen said.

“In this match, you noticed that if it’s even a little late, England will score.”

Adam Ståhl tried to pass Anthony Gordon.

It raised questions as to why head coach Markku Kanerva changed the left winger Jere Uronen and Teemu Puki from the field during the break.

“The intention here was to see the players a bit. Tomas Galvez played the Greece match. Jere Uronen got to start today. A few times he had a bit of trouble and let the opponent out of his back. But then I also wanted to try Ilmari Niska. One option would have been to put him on the right by Adam Ståhl in place of. But Ståhl played well,” Kanerva said.

“Now we received feedback. That’s the purpose. You have to give it playing time, you can’t know otherwise. This group can live, however, and then you should know who will be put on the field.”