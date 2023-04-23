Sunday, April 23, 2023
Football | Hollywood stars Wrexham improved their record again and secured promotion

April 23, 2023
Football | Hollywood stars Wrexham improved their record again and secured promotion

Wrexham has collected a whopping 110 points.

WELSH Wrexham beat Boreham Wood 3-1 in their home match on Saturday night and secured their promotion from the National League to League Two.

Wrexham is a particularly watched team, as the club’s owners are Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. On Saturday, an actor known as the Antman character was also watching the match with Reynolds Paul Rudd.

Wrexham have now collected 110 points from 45 matches, which is a new single-season record in English professional leagues.

On Saturday, Wrexham’s biggest hero was Paul Mullin, who completed his team’s 2–1 and 3–1 goals. The winning goal came in the 52nd and the final seal in the 71st minute.

The last time Wrexham played in the Second League, i.e. in England’s fourth league level, was 15 years ago. The Second Division is the lowest league level of the English Football League (EFL).

