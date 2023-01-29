Football | Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds was already happy with Wrexham’s cup victory, the dramatic final moments surprised

Wrexham and Sheffield United met in an FA Cup match.

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds arrived on Sunday to watch Wrexham’s cup match and was already celebrating the victory.

Reynolds and another Hollywood actor By Rob McElhenny owned by Wrexham was close to a surprise, but Sheffield United rose to a 3-3 draw in extra time.

Wrexham plays in England’s fifth tier, the National League, and Sheffield United plays in the second tier, the English Championship.

Match started from Welsh Wrexham in a sad way.

First, the away team, Sheffield United, who are second in the Championship Oliver McBurnie scored a goal in the second minute of the match. Just moments later Wrexham’s topper Jordan Tunnicliffe was injured and had to be replaced. We didn’t have time to play for a long time when Wrexham’s second topper Aaron Hayden also had to leave the field.

Wrexham was not discouraged by the setbacks, the team created scoring opportunities already in the first half.

When the second half had been played for five minutes, James Jones scored an equalizer for Wrexham. Six minutes later, the charm of the audience increased: Thomas O’Connor gave Wrexham a 2–1 lead.

The home team’s joy only lasted four minutes, as Sheffield United of the second league level equalized the match in the 65th minute.

Dramatic situations continued: in the 71st minute, Sheffield Daniel Jebbison got a straight red card. Jebbison kicked Wrexham in a somewhat unclear situation Ben Tozer.

Wrexham already seemed to go to the next round, as this season’s goal stick in the English Cup Paul Mullin scored a 3–2 goal in the 86th minute.

The final arc of the drama was seen in the fifth minute of extra time, when John Egan brought Sheffield level. This also meant that the teams would play the replay at Sheffield’s home ground.

In Sunday’s other FA Cup matches, Brighton beat Liverpool 2–1 and Stoke Stevenage 3–1.