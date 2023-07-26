Football | HJK’s victory touched Toni Korkeakunnas’s emotions: “I’m really proud of that gang”

“I don’t know how to be anything but myself,” HJK’s head coach said.

HJK’s new head coach Toni Korkeakunnas unleashed his jubilation after a victorious Champions League match.

“I live by feeling. I’m a 55-year-old guy, and I can’t be anything but myself,” Korkeakunnas said.

HJK enjoyed it 1–0 win from the Norwegian Molde in the middle of all the chaos. The head coach has changed, players have been injured and finally the team started to recover to full fitness.

“I’m really proud of that gang, those players. We didn’t have the easiest starting points for that match.”

“Unity, commitment and the desire to play for a friend were the keys to victory.”

Korkeakunnas thanked his players for having the courage and wanting to participate in the reforms that the new coaching management has brought.

Mold came a good win, and before that they managed to secure a place in the first qualifying round in Belfast.

“We knew that there would be moments when we had to be deep. But this is results sports.”

By being deep, Korkeakunnas referred to HJK’s defense, which at times reminded the whole team of running down.

Korkeakunnas said that they had few players, but even those who have played are bordering on mobile overload.

It partly explained the chosen tactics and the focus on defense.

“If we had started rushing, the shape would have fallen apart.”

“In my opinion, in the first period, the attack was quite high-quality and it would have been possible to score a 2-0 goal in the second period as well. Of course it is [puolustaminen] was a conscious choice in this situation.”