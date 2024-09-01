Sunday, September 1, 2024
Football | HJK's uproar even surprised Ruutu's commentator – "Now the field is full of shocked people"

September 1, 2024
Football | HJK’s uproar even surprised Ruutu’s commentator – “Now the field is full of shocked people”
HJK received a penalty kick, which surprised, among other things, the match announcer.

Football The worst situation in the final round of the regular season of the Veikkausliiga was seen in Vaasa, where in the final moments of the match HJK received a penalty kick for a hand foul.

At first it seemed strongly that the ball did not hit the VPS defender in the penalty area Miika Niemen hand, but possibly HJK’s attacker Lee Erwin on.

Referee Mohammad Al-Emara whistled, and first Erwin pointed to his shoulder as he thought the whistle was his mistake. However, Al-Emara showed a penalty kick.

On-screen narrator Brother Engström too didn’t understand how the verdict went like this.

“Now the field is full of shocked people. It didn’t hit Nieme’s hand,” says the narrator.

Erwin also shot the ball into the goal.

After the match, the situation was discussed in Ruuttu’s studio, and the situation was shown in slow motion from a close distance.

“The slowdown showed that Al-Emara made the right decision,” stated Mehmet Hetemaj.

HJK won the match 3–1 and is only one point away from league leader KuPS, who lost their own match on Sunday.

HS and Ruutu-palvelu belong to the Sanoma Group.

