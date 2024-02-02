Football | HJK's star player moves to the United States

Matti Peltola, who represented HJK for 15 years, is moving to MLS. The contract with the new club extends at least until 2027.

HJK's and the Huhkaji player Matti Peltola, 21, continues his career in the United States. HJK announced about it on its website on Friday.

Peltola, who played both as a defender and as a defensive midfielder, has a new club in the MLS, DC United, who hails from Washington, the capital of the United States. The HJK coach's contract extends to 2027 and includes an option from 2028, Peltola's new club says in the bulletin.

“Matti is a young talent who was interested in all over Europe. He is a young midfielder who has played a significant number of minutes as a professional in the Finnish national team and has experience in the Europa League with HJK at only 21 years old,” says DC United's GM Ally Mackay in the bulletin.

DC United was 12th in the MLS Eastern Conference last season and did not make it to the playoffs.

Arable land had time to play in HJK for 15 years, as his career started at the age of 6 in the district team of HJK ​​Munkkiniemi.

“It's hard for me to find words for what HJK means. But this is my club, it hasn't occurred to me to change anything,” he says in an interview for the Helsinki club's press release in December.

DC United will pay the Club the compensation due to the young player's parenting club in accordance with Fifa rules.

In my career Peltolta, who played 53 matches in the Veikkausliiga, made his debut in HJK's representative team in 2019. He won three Finnish championships in the club.

Last season, Peltola was one of the Club's key players in the season that ended in the championship. He played in 21 matches and was part of the team's captaincy.

In the Finnish national team, Peltola has played in five matches. The debut in Huuhkaj was seen in January of last year in a friendly match against Estonia.